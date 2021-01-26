Rosser, UNO visit NW State

Sports

New Orleans (4-10, 3-3) vs. Northwestern State (3-14, 2-4)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Damion Rosser and New Orleans will battle Trenton Massner and Northwestern State. The senior Rosser has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Massner, a junior, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Massner, Jamaure Gregg and Larry Owens have combined to score 37 percent of Northwestern State’s points this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For New Orleans, Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have combined to account for 67 percent of all New Orleans scoring, including 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Demons have scored 75.2 points per game and allowed 79.8 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 63.1 points scored and 86.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 29.3 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: New Orleans has lost its last eight road games, scoring 64.6 points, while allowing 79.8 per game.

TIGHTENING UP: The New Orleans offense has turned the ball over 16.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last five games.

