Schakel, San Diego St. host Wyoming

Wyoming (10-5, 4-4) vs. San Diego State (11-4, 5-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Williams and Wyoming will face Jordan Schakel and San Diego State. The freshman Williams has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Schakel, a senior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: San Diego State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Wyoming has relied on freshmen. Seniors Schakel, Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have combined to account for 70 percent of San Diego State’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Williams, Hunter Maldonado and Kenny Foster have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this year and 57 percent of all Cowboys points over their last five.MIGHTY MARCUS: Williams has connected on 32.8 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Aztecs are 9-0 when they score at least 69 points and 2-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Cowboys are 7-0 when the team records at least six steals and 3-5 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 64.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady San Diego State defense has held opponents to 60.6 points per game, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. Wyoming has allowed an average of 75.3 points through 15 games (ranking the Cowboys 248th).

