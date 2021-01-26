Sports

MLB-HALL OF FAME

Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any new players in the class of 2021 after voters decided no one had the merits — on-the-field or off — for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.

Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America released Tuesday, and the trio will have one more chance at election next year. It’s the first time the BBWAA didn’t choose anyone since 2013.

Schilling, a right-handed ace who won three World Series, finished 16 votes short of the 75% threshold necessary for enshrinement after coming up 20 votes shy last year. His on-field accomplishments face little dispute, but Schilling has ostracized himself in retirement by directing hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists and others.

MLB-PHILLIES-REALMUTO

AP sources: Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto have agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract.

Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for 2011-18.

Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in 2019 in a trade that sent right-hander Sixto Sanchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro to Miami.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are brining back free agent second baseman César Hernández. The team and Hernández have agreed on a deal that includes a one-year contract for 2021 and club option for 2022. Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020 after he was signed as a free agent following seven years in Philadelphia.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State plans return

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is planning to resume competing later this week after postponing three straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the men’s basketball program.

Coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans are planning to play at Rutgers (8-6, 4-6) on Thursday night. He expects shooting guard Joshua Langford and center Mady Sissoko to be cleared to play the Scarlet Knights after both tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

NBA-PACERS-LeVERT

LeVert out indefinitely after kidney surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers say Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney.

Doctors found the small mass during a post-trade physical. Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery.

LeVert was acquired in a trade earlier this month that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL-HURRICANES

Staal is practicing again

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is back at practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

Staal said Tuesday he feels good now after having some chills and coughing. He was the first of six Hurricanes players that ultimately appeared on the league’s daily COVID-19 unavailability list, which ultimately led to the postponement of three games.

The Hurricanes are currently scheduled to return to the ice Thursday against Tampa Bay.

NFL-PACKERS-RODGERS

Rodgers says he sees no reason he won’t be back

UNDATED (AP) — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he doesn’t think there’s any reason that he wouldn’t be back with the Green Bay Packers next season. But he added during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that his future isn’t necessarily in his control. Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game that “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”

In other NFL news:

—With whistles blowing, players moving from station to station, it appeared to be business as usual at the Senior Bowl — even if they’re anything but normal. NFL coaches, scouts and executives Tuesday watched prospects like Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask throw passes and others try to improve their draft stock during on-field workouts in Mobile, Alabama. While the football aspect hasn’t changed the importance of this weeklong audition for senior NFL prospects is magnified amid the COVID-19 pandemic with no NFL draft combine being held this year.

— Washington has promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL. King is just the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

— Receiver Jake Kumerow was among 13 players signed by the Buffalo Bills to reserve-future contracts. Kumerow appeared in six games for the Bills and scored a touchdown on his only catch of the season in a 48-19 win at Denver on Dec. 19. The third-year player was cut the following week and signed by New Orleans before being released by the Saints last week.

MLB-HANK AARON MEMORIAL

Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin’ Hank

ATLANTA (AP) — Emotions ran high as baseball came together at Truist Park to honor to life and legacy of Hank Aaron.

The one-time home run king and Baseball Hall of Famer died last week at age 86.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Braves manager Brian Snitker and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spoke emotionally about Aaron’s humble demeanor and the enormous legacy he left behind. Snitker, especially choked back tears as he remembered Aaron’s affection for those who didn’t possess his unparalleled talent. And Jones credited Aaron with helping persuade the Braves to take him with the No. 1 pick in 1990.

NBA-OBIT-WINGO

Harthorne Wingo, 73, fan favorite on Knicks title team, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — The former New York Knick and fan favorite Harthorne Wingo has died. His death in a New York City hospital on Jan. 13 was confirmed by the coroner’s office. No cause was given.

Wingo was a reserve on New York’s 1972-73 championship team, which featured the likes of Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe and Dave DeBusschere. Fans would chant for Wingo to come into the game. The 6-foot-6 forward was from a town near the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. He played four seasons for the Knicks in the 1970s.

Harthorne Wingo was 73 years old.