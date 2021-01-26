Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Texas hosts Oklahoma without coach

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fifth-ranked Texas hosts number-24 Oklahoma tonight — without coach Shaka Smart. He announced yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

The Longhorns haven’t played in more than a week after two games were postponed because of coronavirus issues at Iowa State and TCU.

Also on the college basketball schedule:

— Alabama, ranked ninth, is looking for a tenth straight win tonight when the Crimson Tide hosts Kentucky. The two teams met already this season — with Alabama winning 85-65 at Rupp Arena.

— After losing their last two games to fall to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC, 18th-ranked Tennessee hosts Mississippi State.

— Missouri, which climbed to 12th after beating Tennessee, is at Auburn.

— After having seven straight games postponed, St. Louis — ranked number 22 — is back in action at home against Dayton. The Billikens haven’t played since beating Kansas City on December 23rd. They’ve cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Clippers on the road

ATLANTA (AP) — Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Clippers open a six-game road trip against the Hawks in Atlanta.

In other action:

— The Utah Jazz look for their ninth straight win as they host the New York Knicks.

— Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are in Houston to face John Wall and the Rockets. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since they swapped their star point guards last month.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Knights, Coyotes move on

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After four straight games against each other, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes are moving on tonight to face other rivals. Vegas, winner of three of the four games against Arizona, and five of six overall, hosts St. Louis. The Coyotes are at home against Anaheim.

Those are among the 13 games on the NHL schedule. A 14th game, Tampa Bay at Carolina, was postponed because of coronavirus concerns with the Hurricanes.