Sports

MLB-PHILLIES-REALMUTO

AP sources: Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto have agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract.

Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for 2011-18.

Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in 2019 in a trade that sent right-hander Sixto Sanchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro to Miami.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are brining back free agent second baseman César Hernández. The team and Hernández have agreed on a deal that includes a one-year contract for 2021 and club option for 2022. Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020 after he was signed as a free agent following seven years in Philadelphia.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Texas hosts Oklahoma without coach

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fifth-ranked Texas hosts number-24 Oklahoma tonight — without coach Shaka Smart. He announced yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

The Longhorns haven’t played in more than a week after two games were postponed because of coronavirus issues at Iowa State and TCU.

Also on the college basketball schedule:

— Alabama, ranked ninth, is looking for a tenth straight win tonight when the Crimson Tide hosts Kentucky. The two teams met already this season — with Alabama winning 85-65 at Rupp Arena.

— After losing their last two games to fall to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC, 18th-ranked Tennessee hosts Mississippi State.

— Missouri, which climbed to 12th after beating Tennessee, is at Auburn.

— After having seven straight games postponed, St. Louis — ranked number 22 — is back in action at home against Dayton. The Billikens haven’t played since beating Kansas City on December 23rd. They’ve cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State plans return

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is planning to resume competing later this week after postponing three straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the men’s basketball program.

Coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans are planning to play at Rutgers (8-6, 4-6) on Thursday night. He expects shooting guard Joshua Langford and center Mady Sissoko to be cleared to play the Scarlet Knights after both tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Clippers on the road

ATLANTA (AP) — Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Clippers open a six-game road trip against the Hawks in Atlanta.

In other action:

— The Utah Jazz look for their ninth straight win as they host the New York Knicks.

— Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are in Houston to face John Wall and the Rockets. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since they swapped their star point guards last month.

NBA-PACERS-LeVERT

LeVert out indefinitely after kidney surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers say Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney.

Doctors found the small mass during a post-trade physical. Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery.

LeVert was acquired in a trade earlier this month that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL-HURRICANES

Staal is practicing again

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is back at practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

Staal said Tuesday he feels good now after having some chills and coughing. He was the first of six Hurricanes players that ultimately appeared on the league’s daily COVID-19 unavailability list, which ultimately led to the postponement of three games.

The Hurricanes are currently scheduled to return to the ice Thursday against Tampa Bay.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Knights, Coyotes move on

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After four straight games against each other, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes are moving on tonight to face other rivals. Vegas, winner of three of the four games against Arizona, and five of six overall, hosts St. Louis. The Coyotes are at home against Anaheim.

Those are among the 13 games on the NHL schedule. A 14th game, Tampa Bay at Carolina, was postponed because of coronavirus concerns with the Hurricanes.

NFL-PACKERS-RODGERS

Rodgers says he sees no reason he won’t be back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he doesn’t think there’s any reason that he wouldn’t be back with the Green Bay Packers next season.

But he added during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that his future isn’t necessarily in his control.

Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game that “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”

NFL-WASHINGTON-KING

King is NFL’s first Black female assistant position coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington has promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.

King is just the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

MLB-HANK AARON MEMORIAL

Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin’ Hank

ATLANTA (AP) — Emotions ran high as baseball came together at Truist Park to honor to life and legacy of Hank Aaron.

The one-time home run king and Baseball Hall of Famer died last week at age 86.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Braves manager Brian Snitker and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spoke emotionally about Aaron’s humble demeanor and the enormous legacy he left behind. Snitker, especially choked back tears as he remembered Aaron’s affection for those who didn’t possess his unparalleled talent. And Jones credited Aaron with helping persuade the Braves to take him with the No. 1 pick in 1990.

NBA-OBIT-WINGO

Harthorne Wingo, 73, fan favorite on Knicks title team, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — The former New York Knick and fan favorite Harthorne Wingo has died. His death in a New York City hospital on Jan. 13 was confirmed by the coroner’s office. No cause was given.

Wingo was a reserve on New York’s 1972-73 championship team, which featured the likes of Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe and Dave DeBusschere. Fans would chant for Wingo to come into the game. The 6-foot-6 forward was from a town near the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. He played four seasons for the Knicks in the 1970s.

Harthorne Wingo was 73 years old.