Utah State (12-5, 9-2) vs. UNLV (6-6, 3-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State seeks revenge on UNLV after dropping the first matchup in Las Vegas. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 25, when Utah State made only five 3-pointers on 22 attempts while the Runnin’ Rebels went 13 for 30 from distance on the way to a three-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton has averaged 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.4 points. For the Aggies, Neemias Queta has averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and three blocks while Justin Bean has put up 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 76.5 points per game and allowed 56.1 points per game against MWC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.4 points scored and 71.2 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: UNLV is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

BEHIND THE ARC: Utah State’s Brock Miller has attempted 97 3-pointers and connected on 42.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 23 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent. The Aggies have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

