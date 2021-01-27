Sports

MLB-NEWS

DJ LeMahieu gets $90 million Yankees deal

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees have finalized their multiyear package with the reigning AL batting champ while adding to their pitching staff.

The Yanks put the final touches on a six-year, $90 million contract with second baseman DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo), who became a free agent after hitting a league-best .364 last year. LeMahieu is the only player to win batting titles in both leagues, including an NL-leading .348 mark with the 2016 Rockies.

New York also has a pending $11 million, one-year contract with right-handed starter Corey Kluber and a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O’Day.

Both those deals are subject to successful physicals.

In other MLB news:

— The Mets have added lefty reliever Aaron Loup on a one-year package. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The 33-year-old Loup was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four.

— Zack Scott has been promoted to acting general manager of the Mets, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired. Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM.

— Left-handed starter Jon Lester and the Nationals have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. He gives the team a fourth member of a rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Seminoles crush Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State have stayed on the heels of Virginia atop the ACC standings.

Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the 16th-ranked Seminoles clobbered Miami, 81-59. RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds for FSU, which is 6-1 in the conference following its fifth straight win.

M.J. Walker finished with 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting, and Sardaar Calhoun hit four of his sixth shots in scoring 11 points.

NHL-NEWS

Pens’ GM Rutherford steps down

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has resigned, citing personal reasons behind the decision.

Patrick Allvin will serve as the interim general manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

The 71-year-old Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 and oversaw a roster rebuild that helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. His resignation comes with Pittsburgh off to a solid 4-2-1 start.

NBA-NEWS

Nuggets’ Murray fined $25,000 for striking Hardaway’s groin

UNDATED (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. during Monday’s win over the Mavericks.

The initial call was a foul on Murray and was upgraded to a flagrant-2 foul after a video review.

Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of the game.

In other NBA news:

— Washington’s second-half schedule might not be as jam-packed as first thought. The NBA said it was rescheduling some Wizards games after a half-dozen of their contests were postponed in recent weeks for virus-related reasons.

— NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season. The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized.

NFL-NEWS

Witten retires again

UNDATED (AP) — Tight end Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time.

Witten told ESPN on Wednesday that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.” He retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” but he returned to the Cowboys for a team-record 16th season.

The 11-time Pro Bowler joined several former Dallas teammates with the Raiders last year and had career lows with 13 catches for 69 yards.

Witten ended his career fourth overall on the NFL career list and second among tight ends with 1,228 catches. Tony Gonzalez is the lone tight end with more receptions and yards receiving.

In other NFL news:

— The Seahawks say offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence. Wheeler was arrested by police near Seattle and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

New AD Danny White hires Josh Heupel to join him at Vols

UNDATED (AP) — Josh Heupel (HY’-pul) has been hired as Tennessee’s football coach, giving the Vols a package deal with athletic director Danny White, who started in his job last week.

Heupel says he sees potential NCAA sanctions as a minor speed bump for Tennessee. Heupel accepted a six-year package worth $4 million to become Tennessee’s 27th head coach overall and fifth since the end of the 2008 season.

He was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF after being hired to replace Scott Frost.

In other college football news:

— Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2030 season. The 46-year-old Fitzgerald is by far the program’s winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

UConn postpones 2 men’s basketball games

UNDATED (AP) — UConn says it has postponed its next two men’s basketball games, including Thursday’s scheduled contest with No. 3 Villanova. The school made the decision after learning that an official who worked its Tuesday win over Butler has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Huskies have been placed in a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine that also will prevent them from traveling to New York for a game at St. John’s on Sunday.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— The men’s and women’s basketball games between Boston University and Holy Cross scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to a rise in positive COVID-19 tests as BU students return for spring semester. BU’s athletic department and its varsity programs will immediately undergo a pause of all athletic activities for the remainder of January. The games will be rescheduled following discussions between the schools and league office.

— The Holy Cross and Colgate men’s basketball teams have moved their two-game series to this weekend, with both games played at Holy Cross. The contests were previously scheduled for mid-February.

— The University at Albany men’s basketball team has been placed on a temporary pause following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test within the team’s Tier 1 personnel. The length of the pause will be determined pending additional test results and contact tracing. The move comes after its league, the America East Conference, announced plans to revise its schedules every two weeks to deal with COVID-19 issues.