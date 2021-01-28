Marshall looks for home win vs FAU

Sports

Florida Atlantic (8-7, 3-3) vs. Marshall (9-4, 3-3)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its seventh straight win over Florida Atlantic at Henderson Center. The last victory for the Owls at Marshall was a 65-57 win on Feb. 1, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Marshall has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Owls have scored 74.5 points per game and allowed 67.3 points per game against CUSA opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 66.8 points scored and 72.4 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JAILYN: Jailyn Ingram has connected on 49.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 5-0 when they record nine or more steals and 4-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Owls are 5-0 when recording at least 16 offensive rebounds and 3-7 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Herd. Marshall has an assist on 37 of 90 field goals (41.1 percent) across its previous three games while Florida Atlantic has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Florida Atlantic and Marshall are ranked at the top of the CUSA when it comes to scoring. The Owls are ranked first in the conference with 80.7 points per game while the Thundering Herd are second at 79.3 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com