Ranked teams meet as No. 24 OU hosts No. 9 Bama

No. 9 Alabama (14-3) vs. No. 24 Oklahoma (10-4)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 9 Alabama visits No. 24 Oklahoma in a non-conference showdown. Alabama has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Oklahoma has won three of its six games against ranked teams.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Austin Reaves has averaged 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the way for the Sooners. De’Vion Harmon is also a top contributor, producing 12.8 points per game. The Crimson Tide are led by Herbert Jones, who is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Oklahoma is 8-0 when it makes seven or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when it falls shy of that mark. Alabama is 12-0 when it hits at least eight from long range and 2-3 on the year, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama has won its last four road games, scoring 88.8 points and allowing 73.3 points during those contests. Oklahoma is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

