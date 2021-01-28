Sports

NFL-TEXANS

AP source: QB Watson requests trade as Texans hire new coach

HOUSTON (AP) — Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the move. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt.

A source told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start and replaced by interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

The same source who told The AP about the trade request said Watson made the request before Culley’s hire. He has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time. Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the team didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee) for its coaching vacancy.

The Texans eventually interviewed Bieniemy, as well as Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady before landing on Culley — the only African American among the seven head coaches hired this offseason.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, wasn’t just disgruntled about the way Houston went about its coaching search. He was also upset that owner Cal McNair did not take his opinion into account when hiring general manager Nick Caserio, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Texans, who had years of woes at quarterback before drafting Watson, don’t want to part with the talented 25-year-old who led the NFL in yards passing this season. But so far they have been unable to change his mind about his desire to leave.

MLB-NEWS

Tanaka leaves Yankees, rejoins former team to pitch in Japan

UNDATED (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka is leaving the New York Yankees after seven seasons and returning to Japan to pitch for his former team.

Tanaka has signed a two-year contract with the Rakuten Eagles. The club did not provide financial details but local media reports say it is worth almost $9 million annually.

The 32-year-old Tanaka was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees and became a free agent after last season.

The Yankees recently added two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur) and traded for Pittsburgh pitcher Jameson Taillon (TY’-ahn). New York appeared to have no room for Tanaka in its 2021 rotation and didn’t appear to be trying to re-sign him.

Tanaka went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season.

The right-hander pitched for Rakuten from 2007-13, going 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his final season and leading the Eagles to the Japan Series title. He then signed a $155 million, seven-year contract with the Yankees ahead of the 2014 season and quickly became a steadying, consistent presence in their rotation.

Tanaka went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA and 991 strikeouts in 1,054 1/3 innings. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2019 despite pitching with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

In other MLB news:

— Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reached a lawsuit settlement to reimburse local government $4.2 million for the cost of building Marlins Park, which opened in 2012. The payment stems from the $1.2 billion sale of team in 2017 by Loria to Derek Jeter and his ownership group. In 2009, local government agreed to help pay for the ballpark in exchange for Loria’s pledge to share profits if he later sold the team. Following the sale, Loria claimed a loss on the deal due to taxes, which the county described as “fuzzy math.” Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 and became wildly unpopular because of his frugal ownership and perennially losing teams. Last year, in Jeter’s third season as CEO, the Marlins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-POPOVICH

Spurs’ Popovich says he’s gotten COVID vaccine

UNDATED (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has announced that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, and is encouraging others to get the shot when they have the opportunity.

Popovich released the news on his 72nd birthday. He made the announcement through the NBA in the form of a video just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s all-time scoring leader, did last week. Both are well within the age guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility.

The video also shows Popovich getting the vaccine and telling the health care worker who administered it that he “didn’t feel it.”

The CDC guidelines suggest that priority for receiving the vaccine should go to health care personnel, those living in long-term care facilities, front-line essential workers, those over the age of 65 and people “with underlying medical conditions” that increase their vulnerability to COVID-19.

SUPER BOWL-TAMPA-MASKS

Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anyone visiting Tampa’s popular outdoor destinations for the Super Bowl will be required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order Wednesday saying masks must be worn outside while downtown, in neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium — where the Super Bowl will be held — and in other tourist hotspots.

The order says those who are not wearing a mask can be cited with a “nominal civil infraction” that carries a penalty up to a $500 fine. It will remain in place until Feb. 13 — nearly a week after the Super Bowl ends.

There are a few exceptions, including children under 5.

The NFL is allowing 22,000 visitors to be inside Raymond James Stadium for the game and all will be required to wear masks. It normally has a capacity of 75,000 fans.

There will be official game events around the city, including The Super Bowl Experience, which features live music, food, beverages and football-themed activities. That will be held at multiple parks along the 2.7-mile Tampa Riverwalk and it is one of the places where masks are required even outdoors.

SUPER BOWL-SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

O’Neal hosting SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fans looking for pregame entertainment before the Super Bowl will have another option this year.

Shaquille O’Neal will be holding the virtual SHAQ Bowl on Feb. 7. It’s one of the few events taking place in Tampa, Florida, since many parties that traditionally take place during Super Bowl week have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SHAQ Bowl takes the place of Shaq’s Fun House, which had been held the past two years in Atlanta and Miami.

The three-hour special begins at 3 p.m. ET and will be available on Facebook and SHAQBowl.com. It will also be on LiveXLive across 20-plus platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

The show will be hosted by Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. It will feature stars such as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, actor Anthony Anderson, musicians Nelly, Quavo and Diplo, and WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and The Miz competing in different events. Some of the events include a sports obstacle course, dodgeball, tug-of-war and a dance challenge.

The SHAQ Bowl also has its own halftime show with Lil Wayne, Migos and DJ Diesel performing.

The show will take place from a custom-built studio in Tampa, which is about an hour from O’Neal’s home in Orlando. No fans will be allowed and all participants will undergo COVID-19 testing.