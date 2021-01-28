Sports

NFL-NEWS

AP source: QB Watson requests trade as Texans hire new coach

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade, according to a person familiar with the move.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt.

The same source who told The AP about the trade request said Watson made the ask before David Culley was hired as head coach on Wednesday.

The Texans don’t want to part with the talented 25-year-old who led the NFL in yards passing this season.

Watson has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time. Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the team didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee) for its coaching vacancy.

In other NFL news:

— The Steelers are open to having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger return next season if the math works out. Roethlisberger carries a $41 million salary cap hit for 2021, a number team president Art Rooney II says is too high. Rooney says the team has already approached Roethlisberger about finding a workaround that gives the team some financial flexibility in the offseason.

— Tom Brady says his parents are doing well after battling COVID-19 early this season and will be among family in the stands to root for him and the Buccaneers in next week’s Super Bowl. Brady’s father, Tom, Sr., recently revealed that he and his wife, Galynn, had a bout with COVID-19 in September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Vegas-Blues game postponed due to COVID protocol

UNDATED (AP) — Tonight’s NHL game between St. Louis and Vegas has been postponed.

The NHL says a Golden Knights player and another coach have entered COVID-19 protocol, which could mean a positive test, potential exposure or something else.

The Knights played Tuesday without their entire coaching staff as general manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the minor league coaching staff.

The NHL says the Golden Knights’ training facilities are closed until further notice. A decision on their upcoming games will be made in the next 24-48 hours.

Vegas is the third team to have virus problems force a postponement, following Dallas and Carolina.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-BOWEY

Bowey agrees to 2-year contract with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Madison Bowey. Bowey’s contract has a $725,000 salary cap hit. The first season is a two-way deal and it transitions to a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old Bowey set career highs with three goals and 14 assists in 53 games for Detroit last season.

MLB-NEWS

Tanaka rejoins former team in Japan

UNDATED (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka is returning to pitch for his former team in Japan after seven seasons with the New York Yankees.

The Rakuten Eagles of the Pacific League say the 32-year-old free agent had signed a two-year contract that local media report is worth almost $9 million annually.

Tanaka went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA and 991 strikeouts in 1,054 1/3 innings over seven seasons with the Yankees. The right-hander pitched for Rakuten from 2007-13, going 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his final season and leading the Eagles to the Japan Series title.

In other MLB news:

—The Brewers have promoted Sara Goodrum to minor league hitting coordinator. Brewers vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan says that “to our knowledge, she would be the first” woman to hold that position in any Major League Baseball organization. Goodrum played softball for Oregon from 2012-15 and had spent the last three seasons in the Brewers’ sports science department.

— Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reached a lawsuit settlement to reimburse local government $4.2 million for the cost of building Marlins Park, which opened in 2012. In 2009, local government agreed to help pay for the ballpark in exchange for Loria’s pledge to share profits if he later sold the team.

— Right-hander Kohl Stewart has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cubs after he opted out of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stewart last pitched in the majors in 2019, going 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine appearances with Minnesota.

NBA-NEWS

Hawks G Kris Dunn out at least another 2 weeks

UNDATED (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Dunn signed with the Hawks as a free agent and was expected to be a defensive stopper in the backcourt, but he has yet to play for his new team. Dunn underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29.

SUPER BOWL-TAMPA-MASKS

Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anyone visiting Tampa’s popular outdoor destinations for the Super Bowl will be required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order Wednesday saying masks must be worn outside while downtown, in neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium and in other tourist hotspots.

The order says those who are not wearing a mask can be cited with a “nominal civil infraction” that carries a penalty up to a $500 fine. It will remain in place until Feb. 13 — nearly a week after the Super Bowl ends.

PGA-FARMERS INSURANCE

Reed, Noren share Farmers lead

TORREY PINES, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Reed and Alex Noren share the first-round lead in the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Reed and Noren each opened with 64’s that put them one ahead of Scott Scheffler.

Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and K.J. Choi are among 12 players at minus-6.