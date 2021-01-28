Williamson, Wake Forest host Miami

Sports

Miami (6-9, 2-8) vs. Wake Forest (4-7, 1-7)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Isaiah Wong and Miami will go up against Daivien Williamson and Wake Forest. The sophomore Wong has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Williamson, a junior, is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Wake Forest’s Williamson has averaged 13.5 points while Isaiah Mucius has put up 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Hurricanes, Wong has averaged 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while Harlond Beverly has put up 7.3 points and five rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williamson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Hurricanes are 0-5 when they allow 73 or more points and 6-4 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Demon Deacons are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Hurricanes are 1-9 when opponents score more than 64.

RECENT GAMES: Miami has scored 63 points and allowed 78.6 points over its last five games. Wake Forest has averaged 68.2 points while giving up 73.6 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

