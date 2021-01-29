Indiana St. looks to extend streak vs Bradley

Sports

Bradley (9-8, 3-5) vs. Indiana State (8-7, 5-5)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Bradley. Indiana State’s last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 58-48 on Jan. 11. Bradley fell 91-85 in overtime at Valparaiso on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key has averaged 14.8 points and five rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Braves, Elijah Childs has averaged 15.4 points and eight rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 11.3 points.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 28.8 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Indiana State is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Sycamores are 3-7 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.2 percent, the 10th-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.2 percent from the field through 15 games (ranked 280th).

