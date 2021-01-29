SHSU looks to extend streak vs SFA

Sports

Sam Houston (13-5, 7-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (9-3, 6-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its eighth straight conference win against Stephen F. Austin. Sam Houston’s last Southland loss came against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 68-57 on March 7, 2020. Stephen F. Austin lost 82-62 to Abilene Christian in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Johnson, Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have combined to account for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Bearkats have scored 81 points per game and allowed 70.1 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 64.9 points scored and 81.3 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Zach Nutall has connected on 39.3 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Sam Houston has won its last five road games, scoring 77.8 points and allowing 69.8 points during those contests. Stephen F. Austin has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 91.6 points while giving up 70.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearkats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Stephen F. Austin has an assist on 51 of 93 field goals (54.8 percent) across its past three contests while Sam Houston has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 15th among Division I teams. The Stephen F. Austin offense has turned the ball over on 23.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lumberjacks 327th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com