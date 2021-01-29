St. Francis looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Sports

Central Connecticut (3-9, 3-6) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (4-9, 3-6)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. In its last five wins against the Blue Devils, St. Francis (Pa.) has won by an average of 11 points. Central Connecticut’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2017, a 72-68 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Ramiir Dixon-Conover is putting up 14.1 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Red Flash. Mark Flagg is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils are led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Flash have scored 74.4 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GREG: Outlaw has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-8 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 76.

COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last four road games, scoring 62.8 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Connecticut has averaged only 60.4 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Devils have given up 73 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com