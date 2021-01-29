Weber State looks to extend streak vs Idaho

Sports

Weber State (8-4, 3-2) vs. Idaho (0-12, 0-9)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho. Weber State has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Vandals. Idaho’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2018, a 68-62 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney, Gabe Quinnett and Ja’Vary Christmas have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Vandals points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 82 points per game and allowed 68 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 75.5 points scored and 74.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isiah Brown has directly created 42 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 62.8 points while giving up 78.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vandals. Idaho has 33 assists on 66 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Weber State has assists on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has scored 84.1 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 11th among Division I teams. The Idaho defense has allowed 77.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com