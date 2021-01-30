La.-Monroe looks to end streak vs Little Rock

Sports

Louisiana-Monroe (4-12, 2-7) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (9-7, 5-4)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks to extend Louisiana-Monroe’s conference losing streak to eight games. Louisiana-Monroe’s last Sun Belt win came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves 62-55 on Jan. 2. Arkansas-Little Rock is coming off a 66-62 home win over Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 48 percent of all Trojans scoring this season, though the trio’s production has slipped to 32 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Trojans have given up just 68.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 76.2 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.OUTSTANDING OZIER: Koreem Ozier has connected on 42.6 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Warhawks. Arkansas-Little Rock has an assist on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Louisiana-Monroe has assists on 38 of 65 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Louisiana-Monroe has averaged only 63.2 points per game over its last five games. The Warhawks have given up 71.8 points per game over that span.

