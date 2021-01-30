Marist looks to sweep Siena

Sports

Siena (7-2, 7-2) vs. Marist (9-6, 7-6)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist goes for the season sweep over Siena after winning the previous matchup in Poughkeepsie. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Red Foxes shot 41.2 percent from the field while limiting Siena to just 36.8 percent en route to a one-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Marist’s Jordan Jones, Ricardo Wright and Hakim Byrd have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Pickett has had his hand in 42 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. Pickett has eight field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Marist is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 9-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Siena is a perfect 7-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than three Saints players score in double-figures.

STINGY DEFENSE: Siena has held opposing teams to 63.2 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAAC teams.

___

___

