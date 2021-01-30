Mt. St. Mary’s seeks revenge on Sacred Heart

Sports

Sacred Heart (6-5, 6-4) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (5-7, 4-4)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s seeks revenge on Sacred Heart after dropping the first matchup in Emmitsburg. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 30, when the Pioneers outshot Mount St. Mary’s from the field 40.4 percent to 33.8 percent and made 11 more free throws en route to the 61-58 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Mount St. Mary’s’ Damian Chong Qui has averaged 15.3 points and 5.2 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. For the Pioneers, Tyler Thomas has averaged 17.1 points and five rebounds while Aaron Clarke has put up 11.5 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 64.3 points per game and allowed 60.8 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 63 points scored and 67 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 60: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-7 this year when it allows 60 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. Mount St. Mary’s has 33 assists on 72 field goals (45.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mount St. Mary’s defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 26th among Division I teams. The Sacred Heart offense has averaged 69.2 points through 11 games (ranked 208th, nationally).

