New Hampshire (7-7, 6-5) vs. Binghamton (2-12, 2-9)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire seeks revenge on Binghamton after dropping the first matchup in Vestal. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when the Bearcats shot 45.3 percent from the field while limiting New Hampshire to just 25.9 percent on their way to a 65-44 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Brenton Mills has averaged 14.6 points to lead the way for the Bearcats. George Tinsley has paired with Mills and is putting up 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have given up only 64.9 points per game to America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Guadarrama has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 88.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Binghamton is 0-10 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Binghamton has 32 assists on 74 field goals (43.2 percent) across its previous three outings while New Hampshire has assists on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.

