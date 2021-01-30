Sports

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor whips Auburn to stay perfect

UNDATED (AP) — It was just another Saturday for the streaking Baylor Bears basketball team.

Second-ranked Baylor is 16-0 after Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team in an 84-72 victory against Auburn.

Adam Flagler led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Jared Butler had 16.

Matthew Mayer delivered two 3s and a pair of highlight-reel dunks while scoring 10 of his 13 points during a 3 ½-minute span, helping Baylor go up 66-45.

It’s the second-best start for the Bears, topped only by their 17-0 record to open the 2011-12 season.

In other top-25 men’s basketball action:

— Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in just 21 minutes of third-ranked Villanova’s ninth win in a row, 80-72 at Seton Hall. Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright’s team, while Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

— De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help 24th-ranked Oklahoma defeat No. 9 Alabama 66-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and the Sooners became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three top 10 teams in a row following wins over Kansas and Texas.

— Mac McClung didn’t hit a second-half field goal before nailing two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally as No. 10 Texas Tech beat LSU 76-71 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. McClung’s late treys came as the Aggies were scoring 12 consecutive points in the final minute.

— Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half of Florida’s 85-80 upset of 11th-ranked West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Noah Locke had 19 points to help the Gators earn their season-high fourth straight win.

— Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points and Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 for 12th-ranked Missouri in a comeback win against TCU in the BIG-12 SEC Challenge, 102-98 in overtime. Pinson went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Tigers, who trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation.

— Myreon Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Penn State snapped a decade-long skid against Wisconsin by beating the 14th-rated Badgers, 81-71. Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 17 for the Nittany Lions, who lost 13 straight against Wisconsin.

— Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech ended Florida State’s five-game winning streak by downing the 16th-ranked Seminoles. 76-65. Georgia Tech never trailed in the second half and snapped a two-game losing streak.

NBA-HAWKS-HUNTER

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will miss at least Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a knee injury. The Hawks’ No. 2 scorer had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee. Hunter left Friday night’s 116-100 win at Washington after hurting his knee. His status will be reviewed next week.

Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta’s top scorer, point guard Trae Young.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Sabres top Devils in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are 3-0-1 since dropping four of five to open their NHL schedule.

Jack Eichel scored in a shootout and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for the Sabres in a 4-3 victory over the Devils. Eichel returned to the game in the third period after taking a puck to the mouth and briefly leaving for the dressing room. He scored in the first shootout round before Ullmark made the goal stand up.

Victor Olofsson, Tobias Rieder (REE’-dur) and Eric Staal provided regulation goals and Taylor Hall had two assists.

NHL-NEWS

Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks cancelled Saturday’s practice out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Wallmark are on Chicago’s COVID-19 protocol list, although that doesn’t mean they’ve tested positive.

The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Phillies, Gregorius agree to deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) have agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Gregorius batted .284 last year with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies. He hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18.

PGA-FARMERS INSURANCE

Reed dodges controversy to share 54-hole lead at Farmers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Patrick Reed and Carlos Ortiz are co-leaders through 54 holes of the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Ortiz made up four shots on Reed with a 6-under 66 that leaves him at minus-10. Reed received a fortunate call from a rules official on the back nine, then bogeyed four of the next holes before birdieing No. 18 for a 2-under 70.

The duo is two strokes ahead of second-round leader Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Lanto Griffin and Sam Burns.