WCU looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

The Citadel (9-4, 2-4) vs. Western Carolina (7-9, 0-7)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. In its last six wins against the Bulldogs, Western Carolina has won by an average of 11 points. The Citadel’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2017, a 78-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mason Faulkner has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. Faulkner has 24 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Carolina is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Western Carolina has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three games while The Citadel has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 88.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fifth among Division I teams. The Western Carolina defense has allowed 78.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 282nd overall).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com