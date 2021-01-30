William & Mary looks for road win vs Towson

Sports

William & Mary (5-7, 3-4) vs. Towson (3-9, 2-5)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its third straight win over Towson at SECU Arena. Towson’s last win at home against the Tribe came on Jan. 25, 2018.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: William & Mary’s Luke Loewe, Connor Kochera and Yuri Covington have combined to score 57 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 57 percent of all Tribe scoring over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Tigers have scored 69.4 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 66 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Zane Martin has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Towson field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tribe are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Tigers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tribe. Towson has an assist on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while William & Mary has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 13.1 offensive boards per game and 15.7 per game over their last three games.

