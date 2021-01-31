Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Leonard, Clippers pull away from Knicks for 129-115 win

UNDATED (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rang up the highest point total of the season against the NBA’s leading defense, beating the New York Knicks 129-115 for their 10th win in 11 games.

The Clippers shredded the NBA leaders in fewest points per game allowed to break away after leading by one after two quarters. They surpassed the 102.7 points per game the Knicks had been allowing with their first basket of the final quarter and kept pouring it on in their third straight victory.

Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 17 for the Clippers, who made 17 3-pointers and shot 54% overall against a Knicks team that led the league in that category as well while improving to 16-5.

Julius Randle had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley added 25 points and RJ Barrett added 23.

NBA-NETS-HARDEN OUT

Nets’ Harden to sit out Sunday vs Westbrook, Wizards

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will sit out the Brooklyn Nets’ game Sunday at Washington, preventing his first matchup with Russell Westbrook since both left Houston.

Harden was added to the injury report Sunday because of a bruised left thigh. It will be his first game since the Nets acquired him from Houston earlier this month.

The NBA’s leader in assists, Harden had 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds Friday when the Nets routed Oklahoma City 147-125.

Harden and Westbrook played together last season, helping the Rockets reach the second round of the playoffs. Harden then pushed to be traded but Westbrook was dealt first to Washington for John Wall.

NHL-SCHEDULE

McLeod, Wood score twice in Devils’ 5-3 win over Sabres

UNDATED (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored two goals to lead the New Jersey Devils over the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

The Devils avenged a shootout loss on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set in Buffalo.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils. McLeod put the Devils ahead for good with his second goal at 10:40 of the third period. He chipped the puck in from close range after Hutton couldn’t control the rebound from Wood’s shot.

Wood scored into an empty net in the closing seconds.

Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who had a 3-0-2 streak snapped. Buffalo also got goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar, while Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson each had two assists. Carter Hutton stopped 32 of 36 shots.

NHL-RANGERS-DEANGELO

Rangers waive young defenseman Tony DeAngelo

NEW YORK (AP) — The slumping New York Rangers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers, one day after he struggled in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. DeAngelo was on ice for four of the Penguins’ goals in that defeat. He also was benched by coach David Quinn earlier this season for a third-period unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and complaining loudly to the referees after drawing a holding penalty.

New York has been unimpressive on the blue line through eight games, going 2-4-2, last in the highly competitive East Division.

DeAngelo signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the offseason. The 25-year-old is in his fifth NHL season.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 6 Houston beats SMU 70-48 for 8th straight win

UNDATED (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 for its eighth straight win.

Sasser bounced back after scoring just three points in his previous game. He missed his first five shots against SMU before finding the range.

Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds as Houston improved to 15-1. The Cougars have won 20 home games in a row.

Kendric Davis scored 11 points for SMU. The Mustangs are 9-4.

In other top-25 men’s games:

— E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62. Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven. Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff. Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.

MLB-TWINS-SIMMONS

Twins finalize $10.5M, 1-year deal with SS Andrelton Simmons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak.

Simmons agreed to the deal earlier in the week. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins, who have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, signed starting pitcher J.A. Happ and relief pitcher Hansel Robles to supplement their roster.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi are the Minnesota’s most prominent free agents who remain unsigned.