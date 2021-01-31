Sports

NBA-NETS-HARDEN OUT

Nets’ Harden to sit out Sunday vs Westbrook, Wizards

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will sit out the Brooklyn Nets’ game Sunday at Washington, preventing his first matchup with Russell Westbrook since both left Houston.

Harden was added to the injury report Sunday because of a bruised left thigh. It will be his first game since the Nets acquired him from Houston earlier this month.

The NBA’s leader in assists, Harden had 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds Friday when the Nets routed Oklahoma City 147-125.

Harden and Westbrook played together last season, helping the Rockets reach the second round of the playoffs. Harden then pushed to be traded but Westbrook was dealt first to Washington for John Wall.

MLB-TWINS-SIMMONS

Twins finalize $10.5M, 1-year deal with SS Andrelton Simmons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak.

Simmons agreed to the deal earlier in the week. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins, who have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, signed starting pitcher J.A. Happ and relief pitcher Hansel Robles to supplement their roster.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi are the Minnesota’s most prominent free agents who remain unsigned.

BOBSLED WORLD CUP

Humphries, Jones rally to win World Cup bobsled finale

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones rallied in the second heat to win the women’s World Cup bobsled season finale Sunday, a race in which the U.S. grabbed the gold and silver medals.

Humphries and Jones had the fastest time in that second and final heat, moving up from third place and beating teammates Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza by four-hundredths of a second. Humphries and Jones finished in 1 minute, 47.07 seconds; Meyers Taylor and Kwaza crossed the line in 1:47.11.

It was the 27th career World Cup women’s bobsled victory for Humphries, and the eighth time Jones has helped a sled earn a medal in her last 12 World Cup starts.

Katrin Beierl of Austria teamed with Jennifer Jantina Oluumi Desire Onasanya to finish third. That was good enough for Beierl to win the season-long points title, even without a victory in any of the season’s eight races.

In the four-man race, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won yet again and clinched that title to go along with his two-man crown this season — the third consecutive season in which he’s swept the points championships.

Benjamin Maier of Austria was second on Sunday, Justin Kripps of Canada took third and Codie Bascue was 13th for the top U.S. finish in the four-man race.

SKI-GOGGIA-INJURY

Italian skier Goggia hurts knee in fall week before worlds

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Italian skier Sofia Goggia (GOH’-jah) injured her right knee in a fall after the cancellation of a World Cup super-G on Sunday, eight days before her home world championships open.

The Italian ski federation said the Olympic downhill champion suffered a “trauma” to her knee when she fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after the race was postponed until Monday because of fog.

The federation didn’t release further details, adding that Goggia was on her way to Milan for a medical examination.

Goggia has been the dominating force in downhill this season, winning the last four races in the discpline, making her a strong favorite for the Feb. 13 downhill at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

She finished fourth in a super-G on the Kandahar course Saturday, trailing winner Lara Gut-Behrami by one second.