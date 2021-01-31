Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Leonard, Clippers pull away from Knicks for 129-115 win

UNDATED (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rang up the highest point total of the season against the NBA’s leading defense, beating the New York Knicks 129-115 for their 10th win in 11 games.

The Clippers shredded the NBA leaders in fewest points per game allowed to break away after leading by one after two quarters. They surpassed the 102.7 points per game the Knicks had been allowing with their first basket of the final quarter and kept pouring it on in their third straight victory.

Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 17 for the Clippers, who made 17 3-pointers and shot 54% overall against a Knicks team that led the league in that category as well while improving to 16-5.

Julius Randle had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley added 25 points and RJ Barrett added 23.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Nikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and the fast-starting Denver Nuggets beat Utah 128-117 on Sunday to end the Jazz’s winning streak at 11. Jokic was 17 for 26 from the field, hit all four of his 3-point attempts, made 9 of 10 free throws and had 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half. Will Barton added 18 points, and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the sixth time in seven games. Utah lost for the first time since Jan. 6 at New York. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 13 in 31 minutes after missing two games while in concussion protocol.

NBA-NEWS-NETS-HARDEN OUT

Nets’ Harden to sit out Sunday vs Westbrook, Wizards

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will sit out the Brooklyn Nets’ game Sunday at Washington, preventing his first matchup with Russell Westbrook since both left Houston.

Harden was added to the injury report Sunday because of a bruised left thigh. It will be his first game since the Nets acquired him from Houston earlier this month.

The NBA’s leader in assists, Harden had 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds Friday when the Nets routed Oklahoma City 147-125.

Harden and Westbrook played together last season, helping the Rockets reach the second round of the playoffs. Harden then pushed to be traded but Westbrook was dealt first to Washington for John Wall.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Miami Heat may have another player missing games for virus-related reasons, after second-year guard Tyler Herro revealed that someone who lives with him tested positive for COVID-19. Herro is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro was not with the team for practice Sunday.

NHL-SCHEDULE

McLeod, Wood score twice in Devils’ 5-3 win over Sabres

UNDATED (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored two goals to lead the New Jersey Devils over the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

The Devils avenged a shootout loss on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set in Buffalo.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils. McLeod put the Devils ahead for good with his second goal at 10:40 of the third period. He chipped the puck in from close range after Hutton couldn’t control the rebound from Wood’s shot.

Wood scored into an empty net in the closing seconds.

Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who had a 3-0-2 streak snapped. Buffalo also got goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar, while Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson each had two assists. Carter Hutton stopped 32 of 36 shots.

NHL-RANGERS-DEANGELO

Rangers waive young defenseman Tony DeAngelo

NEW YORK (AP) — The slumping New York Rangers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers, one day after he struggled in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. DeAngelo was on ice for four of the Penguins’ goals in that defeat. He also was benched by coach David Quinn earlier this season for a third-period unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and complaining loudly to the referees after drawing a holding penalty.

New York has been unimpressive on the blue line through eight games, going 2-4-2, last in the highly competitive East Division.

DeAngelo signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the offseason. The 25-year-old is in his fifth NHL season.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 6 Houston beats SMU 70-48 for 8th straight win

UNDATED (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 for its eighth straight win.

Sasser bounced back after scoring just three points in his previous game. He missed his first five shots against SMU before finding the range.

Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds as Houston improved to 15-1. The Cougars have won 20 home games in a row.

Kendric Davis scored 11 points for SMU. The Mustangs are 9-4.

In other top-25 men’s games:

— E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62. Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven. Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff. Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.

MLB-NEWS

MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28, two people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

Under the plan presented to the players’ union on Friday, the regular season would be cut from 162 games to 154.

The playoffs would be expanded from 10 teams to 14, the designated hitter would extend to the National League for the second straight season and MLB would keep the experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second base.

All players would report for spring training on March 22, back from the current calendar that calls a voluntary reporting date of Feb. 17 for pitchers, catchers and injured players, and Feb. 22 for others.

Eleswhere in the majors:

— The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Twins, who have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, signed starting pitcher J.A. Happ and relief pitcher Hansel Robles to supplement their roster. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi are the Minnesota’s most prominent free agents who remain unsigned.

RACING-ROLEX 24-GARCIA

Antonio Garcia tests positive for COVID-19 during Rolex 24

UNDATED (AP) — Antonio Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the Rolex 24 at Daytona and was pulled from the winning Corvette Racing team before the endurance event concluded. General Motors announced the Spaniard had tested positive after the race concluded Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

GM said it pulled Garcia from the race Sunday morning. He had driven nearly eight hours before GM learned he had tested positive.

Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg finished the race to score the GT Le Mans class victory.

IMSA is owned by NASCAR and neither series tests its competitors for COVID-19.

SKIING-GOGGIA

Italian skier Goggia to miss worlds after breaking knee bone

UNDATED (AP) — Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss the world championships in February after breaking a bone in her right knee. The Italian ski federation said Goggia fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after a World Cup super-G race in Germany was postponed until Monday because of fog.

Goggia suffered “a compound fracture of the lateral tibial plateau of the right knee.” It was not immediately clear how long Goggia will be out.

Goggia was a strong favorite for the Feb. 13 downhill at the worlds in Italy.

With three races left, Goggia was 195 points ahead of American racer Breezy Johnson and 210 ahead of last year’s winner, Corinne Suter of Switzerland.