Kansas State looks to knock off No. 23 Kansas

Kansas State (5-13, 1-8) vs. No. 23 Kansas (11-6, 5-4)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kansas looks to give Kansas State its 11th straight loss against ranked opponents. Kansas State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Jan. 18, 2020. Kansas lost 80-61 at Tennessee in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have allowed only 67.4 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 71.3 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike McGuirl has connected on 34.2 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Kansas is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 11-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Kansas State’s offense has turned the ball over 15.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 18.8 turnovers over its last five games and 20 over its last three.

