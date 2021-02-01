Maryland faces tough test vs No. 24 Purdue

Sports

No. 24 Purdue (12-6, 7-4) vs. Maryland (9-8, 3-7)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Purdue presents a tough challenge for Maryland. Maryland has won three of its eight games against ranked opponents this season. Purdue has moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Minnesota last week.

STEPPING UP: Maryland’s Donta Scott has averaged 13 points and 6.9 rebounds while Aaron Wiggins has put up 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds while Brandon Newman has put up 10.1 points.DOMINANT DONTA: Scott has connected on 47 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Boilermakers are 3-6 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue has averaged 72.4 points per game over its last five games. The Boilermakers have given up 67.6 points per game over that stretch.

