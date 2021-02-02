Kiss, Bryant host Mt. St. Mary’s

Sports

Mount St. Mary’s (6-7, 5-4) vs. Bryant (10-5, 6-4)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Damian Chong Qui and Mount St. Mary’s will face Peter Kiss and Bryant. The junior Chong Qui has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. Kiss, a senior, is averaging 19.4 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Bryant’s Kiss has averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Michael Green III has put up 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Mountaineers, Chong Qui has averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Mountaineers have scored 65.6 points per game and allowed 61.1 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 58 points scored and 66.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Chong Qui has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Bulldogs are 5-5 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Mount St. Mary’s defense has held opponents to just 62.8 points per game, the 26th-lowest in Division I. Bryant has allowed an average of 79 points through 15 games (ranked 295th, nationally).

