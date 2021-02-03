Green, Washington visit Oregon State

Sports

Washington (3-12, 2-9) vs. Oregon State (8-7, 5-5)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Quade Green and Washington will go up against Ethan Thompson and Oregon State. Green has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Thompson is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oregon State’s Thompson has averaged 16.3 points and four assists while Warith Alatishe has put up 8.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Huskies, Green has averaged 15.7 points while Jamal Bey has put up 9.4 points.

PAC-12 IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 69.6 points per game against Pac-12 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 56.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Thompson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Thompson has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-3 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Washington has lost its last five road games, scoring 71.8 points, while allowing 85.4 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Washington has scored 76.3 points and allowed 78.7 points over its last three games. Oregon State has managed 63 points while giving up 65.3 over its last three.

