Utah State looks for road win vs Fresno State

Utah State (13-5, 10-2) vs. Fresno State (7-6, 5-6)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its third straight win over Fresno State at Save Mart Center. Fresno State’s last win at home against the Aggies came on Feb. 20, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson has averaged 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 13.2 points. For the Aggies, Neemias Queta has averaged 12.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while Justin Bean has put up 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 77.1 points per game and allowed 57.6 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.4 points scored and 71.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.FIELD GOALS FOR NEEMIAS: Across 18 appearances this season, Utah State’s Queta has shot 57.2 percent.

SLIPPING AT 73: Fresno State is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Fresno State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 0-6 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-best mark in the country. The Fresno State offense has put up just 68.7 points through 13 games (ranked 219th among Division I teams).

