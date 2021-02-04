Belmont looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Sports

Belmont (18-1, 12-0) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-8, 5-4)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 25th straight conference win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is coming off a 68-60 win at home over Tennessee State on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Mike Adewunmi has averaged 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Shamar Wright has complemented Adewunmi and is accounting for 7.8 points and five rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bruins have scored 71.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 78.7 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Adewunmi has connected on 32 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 68 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 64.

BEHIND THE ARC: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 129 3-pointers and connected on 41.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 27 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 82.5 points per game, the 17th-highest figure in Division I. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has only averaged 67.9 points per game, which ranks 231st nationally.

