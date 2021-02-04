California Baptist, NMSU meet in conference play

Sports

California Baptist (8-5, 3-3) vs. New Mexico State (3-3, 0-2)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist visits New Mexico State in a WAC matchup. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Saturday. New Mexico State lost 65-53 on the road to Grand Canyon, while California Baptist fell 79-75 at home to Dixie St..

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Lancers are led by Gorjok Gak and Reed Nottage. Gak is averaging 12.7 points and 10.8 rebounds while Nottage is putting up 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. The Aggies have been anchored by seniors Jabari Rice and Donnie Tillman, who have combined to score 24.4 points per outing.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ty Rowell has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: California Baptist has lost its last three road games, scoring 71.3 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lancers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. New Mexico State has an assist on 29 of 57 field goals (50.9 percent) across its previous three games while California Baptist has assists on 58 of 85 field goals (68.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an average of 83.5 points per game. The Lancers have averaged 86.7 points per game over their last three games.

