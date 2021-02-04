Miami faces tough test vs No. 16 Virginia Tech

Sports

No. 16 Virginia Tech (13-4, 7-3) vs. Miami (7-10, 3-9)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Virginia Tech presents a tough challenge for Miami. Miami has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Virginia Tech fell 83-72 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Tyrece Radford have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Hokies points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALUMA: Aluma has connected on 35.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hurricanes are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 2-10 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Hokies are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or worse, and 1-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hokies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Canes. Miami has an assist on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Virginia Tech has assists on 45 of 72 field goals (62.5 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Miami has averaged only 61.2 points per game over its last five games. The Hurricanes have given up 75.6 points per game over that span.

