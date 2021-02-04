Nevada looks for home win vs Boise State

Sports

Boise State (14-2, 10-1) vs. Nevada (12-7, 7-5)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its fifth straight win over Boise State at Lawlor Events Center. The last victory for the Broncos at Nevada was a 74-67 win on Jan. 13, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Boise State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Derrick Alston Jr., Abu Kigab, Marcus Shaver Jr., RayJ Dennis and Mladen Armus have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 77 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Broncos have scored 66.3 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Grant Sherfield has directly created 46 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolf Pack are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 7-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Broncos are 14-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-2 on the year when falling short of 70.

STREAK STATS: Nevada has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the nation. The Nevada defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 257th among Division I teams).

