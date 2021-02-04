Penn State looks for home win vs Maryland

Sports

Maryland (10-8, 4-7) vs. Penn State (6-8, 3-7)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks for its fifth straight win over Maryland at Bryce Jordan Center. The last victory for the Terrapins at Penn State was a 76-73 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

STEPPING UP: The Terrapins are led by Donta Scott and Aaron Wiggins. Scott has averaged 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while Wiggins has put up 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions have been led by juniors Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington, who are scoring 15.6 and 14.7 points, respectively.DOMINANT DONTA: Scott has connected on 45.7 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 10-3 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Penn State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com