Rice looks for home win vs Southern Miss

Sports

Southern Miss (7-10, 3-7) vs. Rice (10-8, 4-6)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice looks for its fifth straight win over Southern Miss at Tudor Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Rice was a 75-52 win on Jan. 9, 2013.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rice’s Max Fiedler has averaged 11.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while Quincy Olivari has put up 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Tyler Stevenson has averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while LaDavius Draine has put up 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 76.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they managed against non-conference foes.FIELD GOALS FOR FIEDLER: Across 18 games this season, Rice’s Fiedler has shot 68.4 percent.

SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-4 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

BEHIND THE ARC: Rice’s Olivari has attempted 117 3-pointers and connected on 44.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CUSA teams. The Owls have made only 8.2 3-pointers per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

