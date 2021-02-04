Toledo looks to extend streak vs Ball State

Sports

Toledo (16-4, 11-1) vs. Ball State (6-9, 4-6)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its sixth straight conference win against Ball State. Toledo’s last MAC loss came against the Akron Zips 95-94 on Jan. 16. Ball State lost 78-58 to Buffalo in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen, Luke Bumbalough and Miryne Thomas have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 36 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Rockets have scored 74.2 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they managed over eight non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: El-Amin has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Ball State is 0-8 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cards have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rockets. Ball State has 39 assists on 63 field goals (61.9 percent) across its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 47 of 97 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 27th among Division I teams. The Ball State defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 223rd overall).

