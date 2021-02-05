Adams, JSU visit Southeast Mo.

Sports

Jacksonville State (11-7, 7-5) vs. Southeast Missouri (7-11, 5-7)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Darian Adams and Jacksonville State will face Chris Harris and Southeast Missouri. Adams is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games. Harris is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Jacksonville State’s Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Redhawks have given up only 67.7 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 74.7 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Jacksonville State has won its last three road games, scoring 81 points, while allowing 74 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Redhawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Southeast Missouri has 48 assists on 70 field goals (68.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Jacksonville State has assists on 32 of 84 field goals (38.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 23.1 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com