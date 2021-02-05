Etienne, Wichita State host Temple

Sports

Temple (4-6, 3-6) vs. Wichita State (10-4, 6-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Damian Dunn and Temple will take on Tyson Etienne and Wichita State. Dunn has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games. Etienne is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wichita State’s Etienne has averaged 17.9 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 10 points. For the Owls, Dunn has averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jeremiah Williams has put up 8.1 points and 4.5 assists.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Shockers have allowed just 71 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.5 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Dunn has connected on 25 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Temple is 0-5 when opposing teams score 68 or more points. Wichita State is a perfect 10-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points and has averaged 74.8 points per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Wichita State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has made 7.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams.

