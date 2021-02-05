FDU looks to sweep LIU Brooklyn

Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson (6-9, 5-4) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (6-4, 6-4)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn seeks revenge on Fairleigh Dickinson after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn. The teams last played each other on Feb. 4, when the Knights shot 44.3 percent from the field while limiting Long Island-Brooklyn’s shooters to just 35.7 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Long Island-Brooklyn has been fueled by senior leadership while Fairleigh Dickinson has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Eral Penn, Ty Flowers and Virshon Cotton have collectively scored 56 percent of Long Island-Brooklyn’s points this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Elyjah Williams, Pier-Olivier Racine and Joe Munden Jr. have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 35 percent of all Knights points over their last five.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Sharks have scored 76 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jahlil Jenkins has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sharks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 55 of 92 field goals (59.8 percent) across its previous three games while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 45 of 89 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76 points per game. The Sharks have averaged 83.3 points per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com