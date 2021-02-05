Horvath, UMBC visit Stony Brook

Sports

Maryland-Baltimore County (11-4, 7-3) vs. Stony Brook (8-8, 6-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Brandon Horvath and Maryland-Baltimore County will go up against Juan Felix Rodriguez and Stony Brook. The senior Horvath is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Rodriguez, a junior, is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Horvath is averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Retrievers. R.J. Eytle-Rock is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Rodriguez, who is averaging 11.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seawolves have given up only 62.5 points per game to America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 79 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Horvath has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Stony Brook is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seawolves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Retrievers. Stony Brook has an assist on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three contests while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 24 of 68 field goals (35.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is rated first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.8 percent. The Seawolves have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 14.2 per game over their last five games.

