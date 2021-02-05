Presbyterian seeks revenge on Gardner-Webb

Sports

Presbyterian (5-10, 3-8) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-11, 6-7)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb goes for the season sweep over Presbyterian after winning the previous matchup in Boiling Springs. The teams last went at it on Feb. 4, when Presbyterian made just 13 foul shots on 17 attempts while the Runnin’ Bulldogs went 25 for 33 on their way to the six-point victory.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Gardner-Webb has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jaheam Cornwall, D’Maurian Williams, Jordan Sears and Jamaine Mann have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Rayshon Harrison has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 20 field goals and seven assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Presbyterian is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hose. Gardner-Webb has 40 assists on 61 field goals (65.6 percent) over its past three games while Presbyterian has assists on 35 of 57 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big South teams.

