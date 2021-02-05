UAPB looks for road win vs Alabama St.

Sports

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-14, 2-6) vs. Alabama State (2-7, 2-7)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks for its third straight win over Alabama State at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State’s last win at home against the Golden Lions came on Feb. 4, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Alabama State’s Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Hornets scoring over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Lions have scored 65.4 points per game and allowed 72.5 points per game in conference play thus far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 56.7 points scored and 87.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Shaun Doss Jr. has connected on 28.6 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hornets are 0-5 when they allow at least 66 points and 2-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Golden Lions are 0-14 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 71.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last seven road games, scoring 54.4 points, while allowing 79.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State attempts more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Hornets have averaged 24.1 free throws per game this season and 29 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

