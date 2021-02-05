Sports

MLB-NEWS

NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Bauer is going home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account.

Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA. The right-handed free agent also was negotiating with the New York Mets.

Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.

Bauer is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in nine major league seasons that included a career-best 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA for Cleveland in 2017. He was an All-Star the following year, going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.

In other baseball news:

— Kolten Wong is leaving St. Louis behind but staying in the NL Central as the Milwaukee Brewers reshape the right side of their infield by adding a Gold Glove second baseman Wong and the Brewers finalized their $18 million, two-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a 2022 club option. The Cardinals declined a $12.5 million 2021 option for Wong in December. Wong has earned Gold Glove honors each of the last two seasons. He batted .265 with a .350 on-base percentage, one homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games last season.

—The New York Mets defeated third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis, the Baltimore Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander and first baseman Ji-Man Choi defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the first three of 13 scheduled salary arbitration cases this month. Davis will receive $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request. Santander will get a raise to $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request. Choi will receive a raise to $2.45 million instead of the Rays’ $1.85 million offer. Because of the pandemic, hearings are being conducted by Zoom for the first time rather than in person.

— The Chicago Cubs have claimed infielder Sergio Alcántara off waivers from the Detroit Tigers. The 24-year-old Alcántara debuted with Detroit last season and appeared in 10 games. He was hit .143, 3 for 21, with a home run, and saw time at second and third base. The Tigers designated him for assignment last week.

—The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has voted to remove the name of J.G. Taylor Spink, former publisher of The Sporting News, from the award given annually by baseball’s Hall of Fame for meritorious contributions to baseball writing. The BBWAA said Friday that 325 of 334 voters, 97%, had voted to remove the name following research into racism by Spink. The award voted on annually by BBWAA members will now be known as the BBWAA Career Excellence Award. Spink was publisher of The Sporting News from 1914 until he died in 1962.

NFL-NEWS

Chiefs, Bucs relatively healthy heading into Super Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — The Chiefs and Buccaneers will head into the Super Bowl on Sunday relatively healthy.

The Chiefs have ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher because of a torn Achilles tendon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to knee and ankle injuries. Neither of them was expected to play.

Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson did not practice Friday because of an illness. The defending champions are also waiting on the status of wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore, both of whom landed on the COVID-19 list as close contacts of the team barber; they could play if they continue to return negative tests.

Tampa Bay did not list anybody as out on the final injury report. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was questionable along with Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate. Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (ehn-DAHM’-uh-kehn soo) also did not practice Friday, though both are expected to play.

In other NFL news:

—The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is making the offer to President Joe Biden in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. There are already seven NFL stadiums serving as vaccine sites. They are in Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami and New England. Goodell says stadiums should be able to get prepared quickly because of previous offers as virus testing centers and election sites.

—Former NFL player Josh Evans has died. He died on Thursday night in Fayetteville, Georgia, about one year after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Evans was a defensive tackle who started for the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl. He retired in 2005 following a nine-year career, including six seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. Josh Evans was 48 years old.

—Disney’s Super Bowl parade has been nixed, but the filming of the “I’m Going to Disney World” commercial after the big game is still on. Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that the theme park resort wouldn’t be hosting its annual Super Bowl parade this year because of the pandemic. But the resort still plans to film its annual ad after the game. The ad usually features the Most Valuable Player looking at the camera and saying those famous words. The commercials have featured Super Bowl stars since 1987 when Phil Simms of the New York Giants first appeared following his team’s championship win.

NHL-HURRICANES-WILLIAMS

Hurricanes add retired Williams as special adviser to GM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have hired retired captain and three-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Williams as special adviser to the general manager.

The 39-year-old forward retired in October after 19 NHL seasons and a second stint with Carolina. Williams won his first Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006. He later won the Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. Williams said he wanted to learn as much as he could about team operations and viewed this as “an opportunity to stay within the game.” Team president and general manager Don Waddell said Williams’ experience would be “very valuable for us.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Saturday’s Florida-LSU game postponed

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference says Saturday’s Florida-LSU men’s basketball game has been postponed.

The league announced the decision on Friday citing a combination of positive virus tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

No makeup date was immediately determined.

The Gators are coming off a loss to South Carolina while LSU fell at No. 10 Alabama.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The decision matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area. The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles away from San Antonio, as a venue.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-TUNEUP TOURNAMENTS

Williams withdraws from semifinals in Australian Open tuneup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams has withdrawn from a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty in an Australian Open tuneup event. Williams beat Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in the quarterfinals and later said she was looking forward to a test against the current No. 1. She later pulled out citing a right shoulder injury. The Australian Open starts Monday.