Wright, Ga. Tech host ND

Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6) vs. Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Nate Laszewski and Notre Dame will take on Moses Wright and Georgia Tech. The junior Laszewski has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10.4 over his last five games. Wright, a senior, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Yellow Jackets have allowed only 67.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 77.5 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Prentiss Hubb has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 8-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Fighting Irish are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Tech has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame as a collective unit has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among ACC teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com