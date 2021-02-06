Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Dosunmo’s triple-double leads Illini

UNDATED (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) continues to claim a spot in Illinois’ men’s basketball history.

Dosunmo became the third Illini to record a triple-double as he delivered 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a 75-60 win over 19th-ranked Wisconsin. The forward helped 12th-ranked Illinois shoot 54% from the floor and outrebound the Badgers, 46-18.

Kofi (KOH’-fee) Cockburn scored 23 points and 14 boards for his eight double-double in nine games.

In other top 25 action:

— Oklahoma State outscored Texas 10-2 in the second overtime to grind out a 75-67 victory over the sixth-ranked Longhorns. Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Keylan Boone led OSU with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime.

— Cameron Tyson drained a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points in fifth-ranked Houston’s 112-46 thrashing of NAIA’s Our Lady of the Lake. Tramon Mark added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists while helping the Cougars shoot 55% from the field, including 15 of 31 on 3-pointers.

— Elijah Harkless dropped in a season-high 19 points and Umoja Gibson added 18 to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold off Iowa State 79-72. Austin Reaves returned to action for the Sooners and had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

— Dru Smith and 18th-ranked Missouri built a 22-point lead in the second half before holding off No. 10 Alabama, 68-65. Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds against the Crimson Tide, who had two chances to take the lead in the final 20 seconds before Herb Jones missed a layup and had another try blocked.

— Mac McClung contributed 23 points and Kevin McCullar added 15 for 13th-ranked Texas Tech in a victory over Kansas State, 73-62. McClung is the Big 12 leading scorer, averaging 25 points in his last four road games.

— Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a 23-9 spurt in the second half to help 14th-rated Virginia pull away in a 73-65 decision over Pittsburgh. Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the run that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers.

— Christian Bishop scored 14 points and No. 15 Creighton withstood a late comeback attempt to hold off Marquette 71-68. Damien Jefferson and Marcus Zegarowski each scored 13 points for Creighton.

— Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime to help No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami, 80-76. Hunter Cattoor nailed a pair of clinching free throws after forcing OT with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

— West Virginia dealt No. 23 Kansas its fifth consecutive road loss as Miles McBride and Taz Sherman each set career highs for points in the 17th-ranked Mountaineers’ 91-79 victory. McBride torched the Jayhawks for 29 points and Sherman chipped in 25, with the pair accounting for 33 after West Virginia blew a 10-point, halftime lead.

— No. 24 Purdue was able to slide past Northwestern, 75-70 as Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

— ShanQuan Hemphill’s 18-point performance included a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run, as No. 25 Drake held off Valparaiso 80-77.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nuggets waste Jokic’s career-high performance

UNDATED (AP) — Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) followed his 47-point performance earlier this week by torching the Sacramento Kings for 50, but it wasn’t enough for the Denver Nuggets to avoid a third straight loss.

Harrison Barnes hit five 3-pointers and scored 28 as the Kings downed the Nuggets, 119-114 to complete a season sweep. Barnes shot 10 of 16 overall, scored 13 in the third quarter and made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining.

Jokic just missed adding to his franchise record of 46 triple-doubles with another huge night. The big man had 12 assists and nine rebounds and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power the Knicks to their second straight win, 110-99 versus the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end.

NBA-NEWS

Leonard on All-Star Game: ‘It’s money on the line’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard is suggesting the NBA is prioritizing money over the health of its players in planning to stage the All-Star Game in March.

Last year’s All-Star Game MVP says the exhibition scheduled for Atlanta is “money on the line, it’s an opportunity to make more money. Just putting money over health right now, pretty much.”

The league has not said when players would have to report and how testing will work in Atlanta, or if fans will be part of the game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Coyotes beat Blues

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes continued what has become a four-game series, thanks to rescheduling caused by the pandemic.

Jakob Chychrun (CHIHK’-rihn) scored twice and Clayton Keller added a power-play goal to power the Coyotes to a 3-1 victory at St. Louis.

Keller, a St. Louis native, rushed by Oskar Sundqvist and beat rookie Ville Husso through the goaltender’s legs 10:44 into the second period.

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) stopped 23 shots to improve to 3-5-1.

The teams split two games earlier in the week. St. Louis won 4-3 on Tuesday, but Arizona rebounded with a 4-3 victory Thursday. The series ends on Monday.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Jake Allen made 34 saves and Josh Anderson broke a tie early in the third period of the Canadiens’ 2-1 victory over the Senators. Jeff Petry (PEE’-tree) also scored as Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his 200th win with the franchise.

MLB-ASTROS-CORREA

Correa, Astros reach deal on $11.7 million, 1-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros have settled their arbitration case, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million.

The 26-year-old All-Star had an $8 million salary that became a prorated $2.96 million during the pandemic-shortened season.

Correa hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 58 games last year, then excelled in the postseason. He hit .362 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 13 playoff games as Houston came within one win of reaching the World Series. Correa led major league shortstops with a .995 fielding percentage.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Rangers have traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus (AN’-droos) , catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A’s for designated hitter Khris Davis, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker. The A’s recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap if he retires

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person tells The Associated Press that under the agreement, the 42-year-old Brees would wait until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022. If he chose to retire now, his previous contract would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season.

In other NFL news:

— Longtime San Francisco 49ers star Charlie Krueger has died. The defensive tackle spent his 16-year NFL career with the 49ers, from 1958 to 1973, and was one of the longest tenured players in team history. Krueger was part of teams that won three straight NFC West titles from 1970-72.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NBA tells teams to exercise caution when watching Super Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a superspreader.

The league has issued guidance telling players, coaches and other employees that they may not go to a Super Bowl party outside their own home. And if they do watch with others, keep the invite list basically to family only.

According to the memo obtained by The Associated Press, teams spending Super Sunday on the road will not be permitted to leave their hotel to watch the title game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

In other virus-related sports news:

— Michigan’s men’s basketball game Thursday against Illinois has been postponed. That will be the fifth straight game the fourth-ranked Wolverines will miss after several positive tests for a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. Michigan says it expects to resume the men’s basketball season on Valentine’s Day at Wisconsin.

— The Boston College women’s basketball team is going back into a COVID shutdown for the second time in a month. The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed BC’s next two games after a positive test and contact tracing within the program. The Eagles already had four games postponed.

PGA-PHOENIX OPEN

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) matched his career best with a 10-under 61 for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Winless since the 2017 British Open, the three-time major champ is trying recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories in his first five seasons on the tour.

Spieth had a career-best 10 birdies and matched his tour best of 61 set in the third round of his 2015 victory in the John Deere Classic.

The fourth-ranked Schauffele shot a 65 to match Spieth at 18-under 196.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-TUNEUP TOURNAMENTS

Williams, Osaka and Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneup events

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A run of withdrawals has taken star players out of tuneup events on the weekend before the Australian Open is due to begin. Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka pulled out of women’s tournaments a day after Serena Williams withdrew, all citing soreness or niggling injuries but all vowing they’ll be fine for the year’s first major.

The Australian Open starts Monday.

BOXING-SPINKS-OBIT

Ex-champ Leon Spinks dies

UNDATED (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died at 67 after battling prostate and other cancers.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and rose in prominence when he beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali. The St. Louis native also was outweighed by Ali by more than 25 pounds.