Loyola, Lafayette meet in conference play

Loyola (Md.) (1-5, 1-5) vs. Lafayette (5-4, 5-4)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Loyola (Md.) battles Lafayette. Both teams last played on Sunday. Loyola (Md.) got past Lafayette by 13 at home, while Lafayette fell to Loyola (Md.) on the road, 75-62.

SUPER SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Neal Quinn have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Leopards have scored 76.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALDAMA: Santi Aldama has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Lafayette is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Leopards are 0-4 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

COLD SPELL: Loyola (Md.) has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

CAREFUL LEOPARDS: The diligent Lafayette offense has turned the ball over on just 15 percent of its possessions, the eighth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.3 percent of all Loyola (Md.) possessions have resulted in a turnover.

