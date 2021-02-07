Sports

NFL-SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl on tap in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — After making it through a season in the midst of a pandemic, the NFL is set to cap that season with the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

In a matchup of young versus old, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet Tom Brady’s Tapa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes is seeking a second Super Bowl title in a row with Kansas City — something no team has done since Brady led New England to the double in the 2003 and ’04 seasons.

The game will be played in Tampa in a stadium that will be one-third full, with fans socially-distanced.

The NFC champion Buccaneers are the first team to host and play in the Super Bowl, so they didn’t have to concern themselves with the type of travel arrangements all other participants have had to make in previous years.

The NFL asked the Chiefs to delay traveling to Tampa until Friday at the earliest as a health and safety measure. The Chiefs instead chose to come Saturday, repeating their itinerary from November, when they beat the Bucs 27-24.

NBA-CAVALIERS-NANCE

Cavaliers forward Nance out up to 6 weeks with broken left hand

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. could miss six weeks with a broken left hand.

It’s a tough blow for a Cleveland team sliding after a strong start. Nance broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during Saturday night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He recently missed several games with a sprained right wrist. The team did not say if Nance will need surgery.

The loss is a setback for the Cavs, who have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season but are in the midst of a challenging stretch. Cleveland has lost three straight, five of six and will begin a five-game road trip Monday in Phoenix.