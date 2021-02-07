Sports

NFL-SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl on tap in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — After making it through a season in the midst of a pandemic, the NFL is set to cap that season with the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

In a matchup of young versus old, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet Tom Brady’s Tapa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes is seeking a second Super Bowl title in a row with Kansas City — something no team has done since Brady led New England to the double in the 2003 and ’04 seasons.

The game will be played in Tampa in a stadium that will be one-third full, with fans socially-distanced.

The NFC champion Buccaneers are the first team to host and play in the Super Bowl, so they didn’t have to concern themselves with the type of travel arrangements all other participants have had to make in previous years.

The NFL asked the Chiefs to delay traveling to Tampa until Friday at the earliest as a health and safety measure. The Chiefs instead chose to come Saturday, repeating their itinerary from November, when they beat the Bucs 27-24.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TOP 25

Franklin’s final shot sends Indiana past number-8 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left to give Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight in the closing minutes.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southeastern Conference postpones two

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has postponed two men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida programs.

Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Flyers top Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals.

James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist, running his points streak to seven games while helping Philadelphia overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Robert Hagg scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia’s first win in regulation in five games. Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and had two assists for Washington.

The Capitals lost their third straight despite outshooting Philly 37-23.

NBA-CAVALIERS-NANCE

Cavaliers forward Nance out up to 6 weeks with broken left hand

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. could miss six weeks with a broken left hand.

It’s a tough blow for a Cleveland team sliding after a strong start. Nance broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during Saturday night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He recently missed several games with a sprained right wrist. The team did not say if Nance will need surgery.

The loss is a setback for the Cavs, who have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season but are in the midst of a challenging stretch. Cleveland has lost three straight, five of six and will begin a five-game road trip Monday in Phoenix.

MLB-METS-ALMORA

AP source: OF Albert Almora agrees to contract with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The 26-year-old Almora plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez.

Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That was down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.